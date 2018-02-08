Crime
February 8, 2018 9:59 am
Updated: February 8, 2018 10:06 am

Teen charged in La Loche, Sask. after threats allegedly made against school

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP say a teenager was arrested in La Loche, Sask., after he allegedly made threats against a school.

File Photo
A A

La Loche RCMP say a 17-year-old boy is facing a Criminal Code charge after he allegedly made threats against a school.

The complaint was received by police on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Sombre anniversary marked in La Loche, Sask.

RCMP said no one was injured and no weapons were seized.

As a result of the complaint, police located and arrested the youth in the northern Saskatchewan community.

He is facing a charge of uttering threats.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in La Loche provincial court on Thursday.

La Loche is approximately 560 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Criminal Code
La Loche
La Loche RCMP
La Loche Saskatchewan
Northern Saskatchewan
School
Teen
Teen Charged
Threats
Threats Made Against School
Uttering Threats
Youth
Youth Criminal Justice Act

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News