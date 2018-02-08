Teen charged in La Loche, Sask. after threats allegedly made against school
La Loche RCMP say a 17-year-old boy is facing a Criminal Code charge after he allegedly made threats against a school.
The complaint was received by police on Wednesday.
RCMP said no one was injured and no weapons were seized.
As a result of the complaint, police located and arrested the youth in the northern Saskatchewan community.
He is facing a charge of uttering threats.
The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in La Loche provincial court on Thursday.
La Loche is approximately 560 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
