Slide forces closure of Westside Road

A landslide has forced the closure of Westside Road — forcing affected residents to take a major detour.

The slide happened Tuesday in the Ewings Landing area which is between Killiney Beach and Fintry.

The Ministry of Transportation said it’s assessing the safety of the slope to determine whether the road can be re-opened and what repairs are needed to stabilize the slope.

There’s no estimate on when the road will re-open.

Two properties below the slide are also impacted by the slide.

They are under evacuation order.

Affected residents will have to travel to Vernon or Kelowna and take Highway 97 to get to their destination.