Ottawa River water levels rising, risk of ‘minor flooding’

The regulation board in charge of flood protection along the Ottawa River is warning the river may reach “minor flooding levels” later this week, as temperatures rise and more rain is expected.

In its latest online forecast for river conditions, the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board warned that spring runoff from the north is accumulating.

“Water levels and flows will continue increasing over the next few days from Deep River down to the Montreal Region due to warm temperatures and forecast rainfall,” the board said Wednesday morning.

The board said “minor flooding levels may be reached” as of Thursday in “flood-prone areas” including Lake Coulonge, Chats Lake and Britannia.

Gatineau has issued similar warnings about rising water levels in Aylmer and began handing out sandbags to residents Tuesday.

This morning, the Quebec city reported the water level in Aylmer reached 59.29 metres above sea level — just one centimetre away from warranting an alert.

Affected residents in and around Aylmer can get sandbags in Parc Louis-Roy, the city said — at the same time confirming that no other areas of Gatineau are currently at risk.

Last spring, communities in the Ottawa and Gatineau regions were left reeling after record-breaking rainfalls caused serious flooding of the Ottawa River. Hundreds of streets and houses were left submerged under water.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is expected to issue another update at 2 p.m.