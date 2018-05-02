Vendors booted from Peterborough Farmers’ Market

At least five vendors have been terminated from the Peterborough Farmers’ Market days before the outdoor market is set to begin.

According to Julie Fleming of Circle Organic, her business along with McLean Berry Farm, Otonabee Apiary, Gaelic Garlic and Chef Marshall were “handed their pink slip” from the Peterborough Farmers’ Market Board on Tuesday.

Andrew Flaman, who co-owns Circle Organics, said the news comes at a very difficult time for the business.

He said the Saturday market accounts for one-third of the farm’s business, and that they’d made seed purchases and orders assuming they would have somewhere to sell that produce when it’s grown.

“Then you get a decision like this two days before the start of the season?” Flaman said, shaking his head. “I don’t know what to say.”

Romeyn Stevenson, who runs Gaelic Garlic, was more blunt.

“No surprise,” he said as he manned his stall at the Downtown Farmer’s Market early Wednesday morning.

“You could see it coming like a locomotive coming down the railway.”

He said the board has tried to oust him and other vendors on at least two other occasions over the last two years.

“About two-thirds of my business was the Saturday market,” he said.

“I laid the staff off, really simple. And now what we have to do is we are going to move as much business as possible from the Saturday market to the Wednesday market.”

In January, the board held a meeting to determine the future of a so called “Group of 7” who were facing eviction for behaviour deemed “detrimental to the corporation.”

The board said 16 members filed a petition demanding their removal but the board has never stated what exactly the concerns have been. The vendors claim they’ve never been informed of the concerns.

Some of the vendors in question have publicly questioned the re-selling of items at the market — a practice that is discouraged.

After a four-and-a-half hour meeting, nothing was resolved.

Fleming said more details would be released later Wednesday.

Requests for comment have been made to the Farmers’ Market board.

— More to come.