Partial human remains found in Burnaby park

Burnaby RCMP are investigating the discovery of partial human remains in Confederation Park.

According to police, a passerby made the discovery in a wooded area of the park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they attended the scene and confirmed the remains were human. Investigators are expected to be on scene “in the coming days” as they search for more evidence, according to an RCMP medial release.

Police have not identified the remains, and say it is too early to say how they ended up in the park.

Investigators said there is nothing at this point to indicate a potential danger to the public.