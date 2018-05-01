Saskatoon police find marijuana in man’s underwear

Saskatoon police said they found drugs and a sawed-off shotgun while checking on the court-imposed conditions of an individual on Tuesday.

Officers attended an apartment in the 100-block of Marlatte Crescent at roughly 2:30 a.m. CT. The gun, which was loaded, was found behind the front door.

Two people, a 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, were arrested.

Police said they found 12.5 grams of meth packaged for distribution, and a small amount of marijuana concealed in the man’s underwear.

Both people are facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of meth.

The matter is still under investigation.