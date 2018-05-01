Rollercoaster riders left dangling upside down for hours at Universal Studios in Japan

It was an amusement park-goer’s worst nightmare.

More than 60 passengers were stuck on a rollercoaster at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan.

One carriage of the “Flying Dinosaur” ride, located in the park’s Jurassic Park-themed area, stalled close to the ground.

However, a second carriage reportedly stopped at a height of somewhere between 20 and 30 metres above ground, while the ride was upside down, leaving passengers dangling facedown.

After two hours, the passengers were safely rescued by theme park staff and no injuries were reported, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

NHK reported that an emergency stop was made after a safety device detected an abnormality.

WATCH: Bungee cord on amusement park ride snaps moments before it begins

This wasn’t the first time the “Flying Dinosaur” got stuck carrying passengers.

According to a Japanese media report, a similar incident has happened as many as three times between 2016 and 2017.

*With files from AP