25-year-old Coquitlam woman missing

Coquitlam RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Twenty-five-year-old Hanjing Zhang was last seen in Coquitlam on April 30 at 11 p.m.

Zhang is of Asian descent, has long dark hair and is 4’11” tall.

She was last seen wearing a medical bracelet, a short black winter jacket with a red hoodie and dark jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are urged to call the Coquitlam RCMP.