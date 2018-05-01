Canada
May 1, 2018 5:06 pm

Crown lawyer in Mayerthorpe Mounties case appointed to the bench in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Alberta Crown lawyer who was involved in prosecuting two men in the deaths of four Mounties has a new job as a judge.

David Labrenz has been appointed to the Court of Queen’s Bench in Calgary.

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould made the announcement in Ottawa.

Brothers-in-law Dennis Cheeseman and Shawn Hennessey each pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2005 deaths of the officers on a rural property near Mayerthorpe, Alta.

James Rosko killed himself after gunning down the officers but court heard that Cheeseman and Hennessey gave him a rifle and a ride to his farm before the ambush.

Labrenz worked as a criminal trial prosecutor for 23 years and most recently argued appeals for the Crown.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Global News