Crown lawyer in Mayerthorpe Mounties case appointed to the bench in Alberta
An Alberta Crown lawyer who was involved in prosecuting two men in the deaths of four Mounties has a new job as a judge.
David Labrenz has been appointed to the Court of Queen’s Bench in Calgary.
Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould made the announcement in Ottawa.
Brothers-in-law Dennis Cheeseman and Shawn Hennessey each pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2005 deaths of the officers on a rural property near Mayerthorpe, Alta.
James Rosko killed himself after gunning down the officers but court heard that Cheeseman and Hennessey gave him a rifle and a ride to his farm before the ambush.
Labrenz worked as a criminal trial prosecutor for 23 years and most recently argued appeals for the Crown.
