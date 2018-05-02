Twin athletes from Kingston to stick together with military career

Jenna and Alyssa Kane were born 13 minutes apart on June 1, 2000 at Kingston General Hospital and since that eventful day have done everything together.

They’ve even decided to attend the same university, signing letters of intent to join Royal Military College on fencing scholarships.

The gifted athletes are identical twins. They grew up in a sporting atmosphere where mom and dad, Carol and Doug Kane, were outstanding athletes themselves.

The two girls played on the same varsity teams at La Salle Secondary School. They excelled in track and field, hockey, basketball, rugby and softball.

The sisters were leaders on their respective teams and RMC prides itself on leadership.

“They’re a perfect fit for the college,” said RMC’s fencing coach Patricia Howes.

“Were so excited to recruit the Kane sisters. They are excellent athletes and strong academic students as well.”

The multi-sport athletes had a number of university options but chose RMC for different reasons.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, and I know my family is proud as well,” said Jenna Kane. “I’m really excited to begin this new journey in my life and start my fencing career.”

Her younger sister, Alyssa, concurs.

“Jenna and I have worked so hard towards this day. We’ve focused very hard on our academics and look forward to continuing our athletic careers in fencing.”

Both girls have a 95 per cent academic average, excelling in science and math.

But for now, the Kane sisters still have some work to do in high school.

They hope to lead the La Salle Black Knights to a Kingston high school rugby championship and will attempt to win a gold and silver medal in the sport of javelin at the Ontario high school track and field championships (OFSSA), June 7-9 at York Lions Stadium in Toronto.

Jenna won the OFSAA gold medal in the junior girls’ javelin in 2016.

She plans to win again. Alyssa begs to differ.