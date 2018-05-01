‘It makes no sense’: Lachine potholes remain despite several reports to the borough

One Montreal motorist is fuming over potholes along 43rd Avenue in Lachine, under the Côte-de-Liesse overpass. Despite reporting the pervasive pot holes to the borough on several occasions, one motorist is furious that nothing is being done.

“It’s ridiculous,” Gary Machado said.

“I just can’t understand in 2018 that they have a full system set in place for Lachine to submit (reports) by email and they still obviously can’t address the problem.”

The Vaudreuil resident uses that section several times a day on his way to and back from work.

He filed a first report on Feb.28 by calling 3-1-1, when he was told that the information would be sent to public works. But when he followed up with an email a few weeks later after two of his co-workers got flat tires.

“One had a flat tire right away and one had rim damage that caused a flat tire a few minutes later,” Machado told Global News.

Machado works for an aviation company in Dorval and has noticed that the state of the roads in that city is much better.

“Dorval even during winter time like I saw them weekly putting fresh pavement on pot holes,” he said. “But Lachine just kept on ignoring it like crazy, it makes no sense.”

No one from the Lachine borough has responded to Global News’ request for information.