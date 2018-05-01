Another man charged in fatal crash that claimed three lives on Lougheed Highway

The B.C Prosecution Service says another man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash that claimed three lives on Lougheed Highway in April 2017.

Twenty-year-old Hamed Dabarpar, of Port Coquitlam has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention.

Thirty-one-year-old Adam Goulding of Surrey was also charged last week for the same incident.

A 30-year-old woman and two young girls, aged three and nine, died from the crash after three vehicles collided on Lougheed Highway just north of Pitt River Road in Coquitlam.