May 1, 2018 2:08 pm
Another man charged in fatal crash that claimed three lives on Lougheed Highway

Three people, including two young girls, were killed in the crash.

The B.C Prosecution Service says another man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash that claimed three lives on Lougheed Highway in April 2017.

Twenty-year-old Hamed Dabarpar, of Port Coquitlam has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention.

Thirty-one-year-old Adam Goulding of Surrey was also charged last week for the same incident.

READ MORE: Fatal Lougheed Highway crash fuels calls for safety improvements

A 30-year-old woman and two young girls, aged three and nine, died from the crash after three vehicles collided on Lougheed Highway just north of Pitt River Road in Coquitlam.

 

