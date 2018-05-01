Knights of Columbus contribute to future home of Providence Manor

Knights of Columbus has contributed $50,000 to help build a new state-of-the-art care home in Kingston called Providence Manor.

Providence Manor has been in operation for 150 years, but at an aging facility. Home operator Providence Care is in the process of designing a new state of the art facility that will feature state of the art technology and feel more like a home and less like a hospital.

“People will be able to Skype their families and use video display terminals or computers in a different way because that building is going to be hardwired in a different way,” says Cathy Szabo, president and CEO of Providence Care.

The new facility will be located at 1200 Princess St., a property owned by The Sisters of Providence of St. Vincent de Paul.

The current location of Providence Manor has 243 beds, and as the new site is still in the design phase, there is no word on how many residents it will be able to host.

READ MORE: Minister of Health announces support for a new hospital in Picton

Szabo said the main reason for the new facility is that over the last century the care expected and wanted by residents and their families has changed dramatically.

Knights of Columbus appeal chairman Peter Scott says now people are looking for a more respectful environment that is less like a hospital and more like a home.

Scott says the funding has been boosted by an anonymous person who is matching anything the Knights of Columbus raise, up to a maximum of $100,000.

The Knights of Columbus say they have multiple fundraising efforts underway, including everything from selling rain barrels to ticket and travel packages for major sporting events.

READ MORE: Ontario provides $1.4 million for new Kingston palliative care centre, residential hospice

Providence Care said in a statement that more than 86 per cent of the residents currently at Providence Manor have some kind of dementia or cognitive impairment.

Szabo says Providence Care’s mission is to allow tenants to live their lives to their fullest, no matter what sort of ailments they come in with. She says these funds towards the new facility are a big step in the right direction.