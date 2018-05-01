Saskatoon weather outlook: cool start to May, but that will change

It’s been a cool start to May, but that trend will soon change.

Cold April 2018

April 2018 was way colder than normal in Saskatoon with temperatures trending 5.4 degrees colder than normal.

The majority of the cold weather was felt in the first half of the month on the overnight low end of the scale, with an unprecedented five days with the mercury falling below -20, when normally that never happens in April.

Precipitation-wise, it was a dry month, with just under 60 per cent of Saskatoon’s average precipitation reported at the airport during the month.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

It was a cool start to May across central Saskatchewan with temperatures falling below freezing by a few degrees, feeling as cold as -6 with wind chill to start the day in Saskatoon.

Mostly to partly sunny skies started off the day, which helped warm us up a dozen degrees above freezing before noon.

Cool start to May with temperatures starting out the day below freezing with wind chills down to -6 https://t.co/V6H8mlPX1N #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/7Tb7CuCtqk — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 1, 2018

But we've managed to make it up nearly a dozen degrees already, now sitting at +9 in the sun! https://t.co/V6H8mlPX1N #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/XE2EGsdmZX — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 1, 2018

An approaching cold front will build in the clouds during the afternoon after we continue our climb up to an afternoon high in the mid-teens.

Tuesday Night

Clouds keep rolling in during the evening with a chance of showers as the cold front passes before skies start to clear overnight as we cool back toward the freezing mark.

Wednesday

The second day of May will be warmer as a breezy west-southwesterly wind kicks in during the afternoon, helping heat us up toward the high teens.

Sunny skies will be back in full force during the day before a few clouds creep in later on with a chance of rain Wednesday night as the next cold front passes by.

Thursday-Friday

In the wake of that next cold front will come some cool west-northwesterly winds that will pick up to 30 to 40 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 km/h possible Thursday under a mix of sun and cloud.

A pulse of Pacific moisture will stream in, bringing more clouds to finish the work week on Friday with daytime highs topping out in the mid-to-upper teens both days.

Weekend Outlook

An upper ridge of high pressure builds in 20-degree heat and sunshine for the weekend with a warm, but breezy wind will also move back in.

Lori Janzen took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo in Outlook:

