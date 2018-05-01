Weather
May 1, 2018
Updated: May 1, 2018 2:24 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: cool start to May, but that will change

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Wind chills dipped down to -6 in Saskatoon to start May Tuesday morning.

It’s been a cool start to May, but that trend will soon change.

Cold April 2018

April 2018 was way colder than normal in Saskatoon with temperatures trending 5.4 degrees colder than normal.

The majority of the cold weather was felt in the first half of the month on the overnight low end of the scale, with an unprecedented five days with the mercury falling below -20, when normally that never happens in April.

April 2018 was way colder and drier than normal in Saskatoon.

Precipitation-wise, it was a dry month, with just under 60 per cent of Saskatoon’s average precipitation reported at the airport during the month.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

It was a cool start to May across central Saskatchewan with temperatures falling below freezing by a few degrees, feeling as cold as -6 with wind chill to start the day in Saskatoon.

Mostly to partly sunny skies started off the day, which helped warm us up a dozen degrees above freezing before noon.

An approaching cold front will build in the clouds during the afternoon after we continue our climb up to an afternoon high in the mid-teens.

Tuesday Night

Clouds keep rolling in during the evening with a chance of showers as the cold front passes before skies start to clear overnight as we cool back toward the freezing mark.

Wednesday

The second day of May will be warmer as a breezy west-southwesterly wind kicks in during the afternoon, helping heat us up toward the high teens.

Sunny skies will be back in full force during the day before a few clouds creep in later on with a chance of rain Wednesday night as the next cold front passes by.

There is a chance of a few showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Thursday-Friday

In the wake of that next cold front will come some cool west-northwesterly winds that will pick up to 30 to 40 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 km/h possible Thursday under a mix of sun and cloud.

Cool west-northwesterly winds kick in across the region on Thursday.

A pulse of Pacific moisture will stream in, bringing more clouds to finish the work week on Friday with daytime highs topping out in the mid-to-upper teens both days.

An upper ridge builds back in the heat heading into the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

An upper ridge of high pressure builds in 20-degree heat and sunshine for the weekend with a warm, but breezy wind will also move back in.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Lori Janzen took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo in Outlook:

Lori Janzen took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo in Outlook.

Lori Janzen / Viewer Submitted

SkyTracker Weather
Global News