N.B. man put through the ringer for breach of dry-cleaning regulations

The Canadian government has hung a New Brunswick man out to dry — fining him $7,000 after he broke dry-cleaning regulations

Rhéal Raymond was issued the fine on April 26 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act for failing to comply with tetrachlorethylene reporting requirements.

Tetrachloroethylene, also known as PERC, is used as a dry-cleaning solvent and is considered a toxic substance that can damage plants and contaminate groundwater.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says that an enforcement officer discovered that wastewater generated by a dry-cleaning machine at Raymond’s business had not been transported to a waste-management facility within the 12-month period required by the regulations.

Raymond now faces a laundry list of problems he must fix.

Along with the fine, he has been ordered to publish an article for Fabricare Canada magazine — a textile publication — with the article’s content being subject to the Environment Canada’s permission.

The Canadian regulator says the $7,000 fine will be directed to Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund.