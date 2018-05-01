Pleasant Valley Road upgraded for safety

Spallumcheen has begun an improvement project on a road that intersects the north Okanagan town.

Mayor Janice Brown said the work on Pleasant Valley Road is needed to make the route safer.

“We just knew that every single person going down there maybe wasn’t as safe as they could be and the potholes and the roads weren’t good enough for the vehicles,” Brown said.

“We’re doing better ditching. We’re widening the road a little bit and moving the line over so people can walk along the side of the road. It will be much smoother.”

Brown said a notorious dip will also be leveled out.

The improvements to the 4.7km stretch of Pleasant Valley Road from Highway 97A to Armstrong will cost $4.5-million, with the cost being split three ways between the Township, provincial and federal governments.

Spallumcheen’s portion will come from existing reserves and taxes will not be impacted.

The work is expected to be complete by the September long weekend, before the opening of the Interior Provincial Exhibition.