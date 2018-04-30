Would-be car thief in custody following citizen’s arrest in Tsawwassen: police

A man is in police custody following the citizen’s arrest of a would-be car thief in Tsawwassen on Monday.

Delta police responded to a possible break-and-enter in the Brandrith Park area around 12:30 p.m. As officers arrived, a U-Haul van crashed into a police car and sped off.

WATCH: Citzen’s arrest in Tsawwassen

Witnesses said a U-Haul travelling north on 56th Street ran a red light, clipped a vehicle, jumped the median and slammed into another van head-on.

The driver of the U-Haul then took off on foot, tried to steal another vehicle near Tsawwassen Town Centre Mall, and was chased down and apprehended by a group of citizens, police said.

Officers then arrived and arrested the driver.

“This was definitely an unusual series of events to unfold in our quiet town, but we’re thankful that no one was hurt,” Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said.