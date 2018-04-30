One dead in head-on crash on Highway 9 near Yorkton, Sask.

One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 9 near Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton RCMP said the crash between a northbound semi and a southbound pickup truck happened around noon on April 27.

The force of the collision sent the vehicles into both the east and west ditches and the semi, which was hauling industrial ventilation equipment, caught on fire.

The driver of the pickup was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police.

The semi driver was taken to a Yorkton hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police closed the highway for several hours while a traffic reconstructionist investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Yorkton is roughly 305 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.