Kirkland resident says Bell resolved her complaint after speaking to Global News

On Monday morning, Marlene Hanna could not believe her backyard was still a mess.

According to the Kirkland resident, while she was on vacation in January, Bell came by and cut branches off a tree located on the neighbouring property adjacent to her backyard.

The problem is — she said they didn’t pick up the debris because of the snow.

Hanna claims in early April, when the snow started to melt, she and her son called Bell to complain.

“He spent over an hour getting the runaround, going from one department, one person to another,” she said.

The 77-year-old says she and her son called the company to complain multiple times since the beginning of April.

The last time she spoke to Bell, she says, they told her it could take between 30 and 60 days for someone to come by and assess the situation.

“They’re not specifying a day that they will be coming, everything is hanging,” said Hanna.

After Global News sat down with Hanna, two people who she says identified themselves as Bell employees showed up at her door.

“I said ‘Wow, what a coincidence. Global just left here,” said Hanna.

Though both she and her son Mark say they’re happy their complaint has been taken care of, they say it’s unfortunate it was resolved only because they spoke out to the media.

“[I’m] extremely grateful to you — it’s a shame but I’m grateful for you — it took Global to pull through,” Hanna said.

Global News reached out to Bell and they claim that it is coincidental that the cleanup occurred on the day of our investigation.

In an email, Bell spokesperson Marie-Eve Francoeur wrote, “When Mrs. Hanna contacted us earlier this month, we asked our service provider to schedule the completion of the work at her residence as soon as possible. The work was scheduled to be completed today.”