Calgary police investigating after body found at Core Shopping Centre

Calgary police are investigating after a body was reportedly found in a wall at the Core Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary Monday morning.
Officers were called to the women’s washroom on the fourth floor of the shopping centre at about 9:30 a.m.
Police told Global News the body of an adult was found when maintenance crews opened up a wall.
The medical examiner was on scene as of noon, along with the fire department.
More to come.
With files from Nancy Hixt
