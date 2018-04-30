Calgary police investigating after body found at Core Shopping Centre

Calgary police are investigating after a body was reportedly found in a wall at the Core Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary Monday morning.

Officers were called to the women’s washroom on the fourth floor of the shopping centre at about 9:30 a.m.

Police told Global News the body of an adult was found when maintenance crews opened up a wall.

The medical examiner was on scene as of noon, along with the fire department.

With files from Nancy Hixt