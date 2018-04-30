Saskatoon weather outlook: cool kickoff to May

Cool end to April and start to May, but warmer weather will return soon!

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

After a remarkable start to the weekend with a 26 degree daytime high on Saturday and a cooler Sunday with some rain, the precipitation pulled off before switching to snow by early Monday.

Winds were a bit breezy though, with gusts pushing toward 40 km/h to start under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures down to 2 degrees, which quickly warmed into mid-single digits by mid-morning.

Mostly cloudy morning in Saskatoon, but at least we made it through without any snow! https://t.co/VZnu2P4uuh #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/eVwfjGu5cP — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 30, 2018

If you're looking for some snow action, head down to Yorkton where they've had 3 hours of it so far this morning! https://t.co/VZnu2P4uuh #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/a90BuZPRRI — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 30, 2018

Clouds clear out of the area later in the day as we rise up to an afternoon high in low double digits for a cooler finish to the final day of April.

Monday Night

The transition into May will be marked by clear skies Monday night with the mercury falling below freezing overnight.

Tuesday

-5 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill for the first morning of May with temperatures quickly springing up into double digits by midday and into the mid-teens during the afternoon.

Blue skies and sunshine will kickoff the new month before some clouds build in late in the day that will carry some shower activity along a cold front that could reach the region as soon as early evening.

Wednesday-Friday

Sunshine will return for the second day of May before clouds roll back with rain possible in Wednesday night and then clear back out on Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud to round off the work week.

Daytime highs will sit in the mid-to-upper teens through the remainder of the week with cool northwesterly winds picking up on Thursday as high as 50 km/h with gusts above 60 km/h possible.

Weekend Outlook

The roller coaster week will stabilize by the weekend, which will start under a mix of sun and cloud before a high pressure system clears skies on Sunday with daytime highs surging back into the 20s.

The April 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Kneale Quayle in Saskatoon:

