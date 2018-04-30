PCs say unsolicited texts are not coming from their party

People in Ontario are receiving unsolicited text messages from someone identifying herself as a member of the Ontario PC party.

The texts ask if the receiver will support PC leader Doug Ford in the upcoming election, but according to Progressive Conservative sources, these texts are not coming from their offices.

All of the text messages accessed by CKWS follow the same pattern. They are supposedly from a woman named Emily who asks if the Ontario PC party can count on the receiver’s support in the June 7 provincial election against Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals.

The body of the text message then encourages the receiver to respond with, Yes, No, Unsure or WillNotVote.

The text messages were received in at least Kingston, Toronto, Ottawa and Peterborough, and come from different telephone numbers that are not valid when called back.

When Siobhan Gillespie received the SMS earlier last week, she says it made her angry.

“I don’t like the idea of being solicited on my private cell phone by any political party,” said Gillespie, who has an unlisted number. “I certainly did not give the conservative party permission to contact me in any form.”

Gary Bennett, the PC candidate for Kingston and the Islands, says he is baffled by the messages.

“It just seems unusual. We’re just trying to figure out who would be sending them out,” Bennett said. He added that he has been in contact with other candidates in Ontario and they said the same message seems to be going out province-wide.

Although several attempts were made to contact the Ontario PC party directly, party officials did not get back to comment on the authenticity of the text messages.

But Doug Mair, riding president for Kingston and the Islands, says he contacted the head office, and officials there assured him that the texts were not coming from anyone in the Progressive Conservative party.

It is unclear how the numbers are being accessed, but recipients are not necessarily derived from a voter registry list, since Lucas Mulder, a 16-year-old from Kingston, also received one of these text messages last week.

“It’s kind of confusing why they’re sending this to me,” says Mulder, who is also worried about the privacy concerns of the matter.

“Where are they grabbing my number?” the teen asked.

Mulder says his mother, along with several other teenage friends, received the same text message, all apparently from Emily.

As for Bennett, it’s not the way he wants to do his campaigning.

“We get enough unsolicited information over our phones and through social media. So I think we should be doing what we can to make sure we can minimize it,” Bennett said.

“It seems to be a pretty awkward way to do campaign advertising.”