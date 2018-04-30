GoFundMe page created after 3 kids killed in Nelson House by alleged drunk driver

A fundraiser has been started to support the families that lost three young boys on Saturday after an alleged drunk driver crashed into them on the side of the road.

The three boys are identified in the fundraiser as 13-year-old Terrence Spence and 11-year-olds, Kethan Lobster and Mattheo Moore.

RCMP said two of the boys were walking and the third was riding a bike when they were struck by a vehicle around 10:35 p.m. just outside of the community of Nelson House.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle took off on foot after the collision, but later turned himself in.

The driver of the vehicle — 27-year-old Todd Norman Linklater — faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene.

The fundraiser has a goal of collecting $25,000.

“This GoFundMe page has been created in hopes of raising money for memorial headstones, wake and funeral costs. As well as possibly getting lights to light the highway where they lost their lives and to build safe biking trails on Reserve, as biking in the spring and summer is popular among the Youth,” the page states.

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Chief Marcel Moody said the community is devastated.

“People are still in shock and obviously there’s a lot of grief in the community right now,” he said.

Moody said there will be counselling support in the school on Monday and a vigil planned for later in the day.