#MMIW
April 30, 2018 1:10 pm

Families of MMIW gathering in Okanagan

By Global News

A drone search team will give an update on its search for four missing women in the Okanagan during Monday's gathering.

File / Global News
An information gathering session for murdered and missing women in the Okanagan will be held on Monday.

Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts and Nicole Bell are missing in the Splatsin Nation territory.

Drummers and bear dancers will be part of a feast being held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the new Splatsin Community Centre.

The day will feature speakers, including Freda Ens, who supported families through the Pickton case, and Brenda Wilson, who walked 700 kilometres along the Highway of Tears because her sister Ramona was murdered in 1994.

Members from the drone search team will also update on their efforts to locate the missing women.

Global News