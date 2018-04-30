Saskatoon man charged with child luring involving American youth

A Saskatoon man is facing a child luring charge following a joint investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit and Homeland Security in the United States.

The investigation was launched by Homeland Security in March 2017 after they received a report a youth in Phoenix, Ariz., had been communicating online with a man believed to be from Canada.

ICE members became involved and following a lengthy investigation arrested Kyle John Van Ham, 31, at a Saskatoon home on April 26.

Van Ham is charged with luring a child and making sexual explicit material available to a child.

He appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on April 27 and was released on a number of conditions. He is due back in court on May 10.