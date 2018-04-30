Crime
April 30, 2018 12:50 pm

Saskatoon man charged with child luring involving American youth

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A lengthy joint investigation by the Saskatchewan ICE unit and Homeland Security ends in charges against a Saskatoon man.

Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press/File
A A

A Saskatoon man is facing a child luring charge following a joint investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit and Homeland Security in the United States.

The investigation was launched by Homeland Security in March 2017 after they received a report a youth in Phoenix, Ariz., had been communicating online with a man believed to be from Canada.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan ICE unit success

ICE members became involved and following a lengthy investigation arrested Kyle John Van Ham, 31, at a Saskatoon home on April 26.

Van Ham is charged with luring a child and making sexual explicit material available to a child.

He appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on April 27 and was released on a number of conditions. He is due back in court on May 10.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Luring
Homeland Security
Homeland Security United Stated
Sask ICE Unit
Saskatchewan ICE Unit
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit
Saskatoon Child Luring

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News