Woman with suspended license switches seats to avoid arrest: Kingston Police

According to Kingston Police, a local woman switched seats in her car before being stopped by police because she was allegedly driving with a suspended licence.

Police say the 28-year-old was driving on Compton Street on Saturday evening when an officer ran a records check on her plates, and the officer noticed the woman was under two current driving suspensions.

Police say the accused parked in front of a building on Compton Street, and when the officer walked up to the car, he found the driver’s seat empty and the woman sitting in the back seat.

After she was arrested, police say they found a small bag of what police suspect to be crystal methamphetamine on her person.

The accused was transported to police headquarters where she was later released on conditions with a future court date. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

The local woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of driving while under suspension.