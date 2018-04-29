Sports
Nashville Predators pay tribute to man who disarmed Waffle House shooter

By Staff The Associated Press

NASHVILLE – The Predators gave Nashville a chance to give the man who wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House a standing ovation.

James Shaw Jr. met with Nashville coach Peter Laviolette before Game 2 Sunday night of the Predators’ Western Conference semifinal with Winnipeg and he was given his own personalized jersey . The Predators recognized several of the first responders from that deadly shooting a week ago in Nashville. The sold-out crowd gave Shaw a roaring ovation.

READ MORE: James Shaw Jr. wrestled an AR-15 away from an active shooter at a Tennessee Waffle House

Police have credited the 29-year-old Shaw for averting more bloodshed after a gunman opened fire outside the Waffle House and then stormed the restaurant. Four people were killed and four others, including Shaw, were wounded.

Shaw also has raised more than $160,000 for the victims.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

