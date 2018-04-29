Oromocto fire crews extinguish flames while waist-deep in flood water

Firefighters in Oromocto, N.B., were forced to put out flames inside a home on Sunday while waist-deep in water, due to the rising Saint John River.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Oromocto Fire Department said they were called to the home along Route 105 around 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Flooded-out rivers continue to threaten Fredericton area

New Brunswick EMO says two ambulances, three firetrucks and 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire department says there were heavy flames coming from the eaves of the attic and out the front window on the second floor.

“Firefighters were forced to fight fire standing waist deep in flood water,” the post reads.

READ MORE: Fredericton-area homes evacuated due to rising St. John River

The fire department says the home was unoccupied, as the owner had self-evacuated.

There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze remains unclear.