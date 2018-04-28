Man arrested after knife-slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police have arrested a man after he allegedly went on a knife-slashing spree in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and Strathcona neighbourhoods.

According to police, the first attack happened around 8:20 p.m. on Friday around East Hastings and Princess Avenue, where a 50-year-old man was allegedly approached from behind and slashed across the neck.

The suspect fled, and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

MAP: Downtown Eastside knife attacks





About 10 minutes later and a few blocks away at Keefer Street and Jackson Avenue, police say a 56-year-old man was attacked, suffering minor stab wounds.

Then, around 8:40 p.m., police allege the suspect slashed an 80-year-old woman across the neck near Jackson Ave. and Union St.

Witnesses took care of the woman until paramedics arrived to take her to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ten minutes later, the suspect is alleged to have attacked a 24-year-old man along Keefer Street at Gore Avenue. The victim sustained injuries to his face, but was able to fight his attacker off.

Police said the area had been flooded with officers in the wake of the first attack, and police arrested the suspect shortly after the fourth attack.

The victims, all of them Vancouver residents, are all expected to recover from their injuries, according to police.

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua David Mennear of Vancouver is facing four charges of aggravated assault, and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver police major crime division at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.