Lightning’s Royce White suspended after altercation with deputy commissioner

The National Basketball League of Canada has handed down London Lightning star Royce White an 11-game suspension due to “conduct detrimental to the league.”

The suspension came down Friday, after White confronted League deputy commissioner Audley Stephenson in St. John’s during game five of the best-of-seven Central Division final Thursday, pitting the Lightning against St. John’s Edge.

Royce White (@Highway_30) is done for the season. Suspended ELEVEN games for conduct detrimental to the @NBLCanada. Here’s a video from one of the confrontations in Game 5. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/4Gc5vkj5Nn — Ryan Cooke (@ryancookeNL) April 27, 2018

“The actions of Mr. White are not representative of NBL Canada are considered to be conduct detrimental to the league,” said deputy commissioner Audley Stephenson.

White fouled out with a little more than four minutes left in the game, and proceeded to confront Stephenson, even shaking his finger at him. According to Lightning coach Keith Vasell, White was upset at the non-calls by the officiating crew.

It was not the first time White has confronted Stephenson. In a game at Budweiser Gardens last month, White walked across the floor and had words with Stephenson.

The suspension will be the fifth this year for White. He’s also been fined at least once.

If everybody knew what was really going on…..your perspective would be different….@Highway_30

I don’t get paid enough to put up with all that I have this season… — Ryan Christian Anderson (@RyanChristian44) April 28, 2018

With the 11-game suspension, Royce White’s season has come to an end.

As for the Lightning, they defeated the St. John’s Edge 130-127 in Thursday’s game, and hope to end the series in their return home to Budweiser Gardens Sunday night.