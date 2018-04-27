Toronto Blue Jays

April 27, 2018 10:38 pm

Blue Jays lose 6-4 to Rangers

By Melissa Couto The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) is taken out of the game by manager John Gibbons against the Texas Rangers during sixth inning American League baseball action against the Texas Rangers in Toronto, Friday, April 27, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO – Ronald Guzman hit a tie-breaking two-run single off Marcus Stroman in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers recovered from blowing a four-run lead to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Friday.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and Nomar Mazara drove in a pair of runs as the Rangers (10-17) built up a 4-0 advantage in the first inning before seeing it slip away.

Steve Pearce hit a two-run double and Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak drove in a run apiece for the Blue Jays (14-11).

Smoak had four hits while putting on a display of aggressive base-running throughout the game. He was thrown out on the basepaths twice _ at home plate in the first and at third in the third inning _ and stretched a single into a double in the fifth, thanks to an off-line throw from Gallo in left field.

Mazara had three hits for the Rangers.

Mike Minor (2-1) allowed four runs and nine hits over six innings and struck out four for the win. Keone Kela pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

