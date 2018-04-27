Blue Jays lose 6-4 to Rangers

TORONTO – Ronald Guzman hit a tie-breaking two-run single off Marcus Stroman in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers recovered from blowing a four-run lead to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Friday.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and Nomar Mazara drove in a pair of runs as the Rangers (10-17) built up a 4-0 advantage in the first inning before seeing it slip away.

Steve Pearce hit a two-run double and Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak drove in a run apiece for the Blue Jays (14-11).

Smoak had four hits while putting on a display of aggressive base-running throughout the game. He was thrown out on the basepaths twice _ at home plate in the first and at third in the third inning _ and stretched a single into a double in the fifth, thanks to an off-line throw from Gallo in left field.

Mazara had three hits for the Rangers.

Mike Minor (2-1) allowed four runs and nine hits over six innings and struck out four for the win. Keone Kela pitched the ninth for his fifth save.