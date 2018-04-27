Traffic
April 27, 2018 7:40 pm
Updated: April 27, 2018 7:55 pm

TransCanada Highway shut down west of Revelstoke because of crash

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A two vehicle crash Friday afternoon has closed Highway 1 west of Revelstoke.

Photo/Ronalee Mcdonald
A crash involving a tractor-trailer transport truck and a passenger vehicle has closed Highway 1 two kilometres west of Craigellachie.

It happened Friday afternoon.

There is a large debris field at the crash site but no word yet on possible casualties. The TransCanada is not expected to reopen until about 10:00 p.m.

