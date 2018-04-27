No verdict reached in Nicholas Butcher murder trial, deliberations to continue Saturday
Deliberations in the second-degree murder trial for Nicholas Butcher are set to resume on Saturday, after the jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday evening.
Butcher, 36, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Kristin Johnston. The 32-year-old was found dead at her home on Oceanview Drive in the Purcells Cove area on March 26, 2016.
The Crown has alleged Butcher fatally stabbed Johnston hours after she broke up with him.
The defence has offered a different theory of what happened – they say that Johnston attacked Butcher when he was sleeping and that her death was the result of self-defence.
On Friday, Justice Joshua Arnold delivered lengthy instructions ti the jury before they officially started deliberating the case shortly before 3 p.m. By 6 p.m., the jury had not reached a verdict and were sequestered overnight.
Deliberations are set to resume Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
