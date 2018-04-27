Canada
April 27, 2018 5:44 pm

No verdict reached in Nicholas Butcher murder trial, deliberations to continue Saturday

By Reporter  Global News

Nicholas Butcher arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, April 12, 2016.

The Canadian Press
A A

Deliberations in the second-degree murder trial for Nicholas Butcher are set to resume on Saturday, after the jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday evening.

Butcher, 36, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Kristin Johnston. The 32-year-old was found dead at her home on Oceanview Drive in the Purcells Cove area on March 26, 2016.

READ: Jury in Nicholas Butcher murder trial start deliberations

The Crown has alleged Butcher fatally stabbed Johnston hours after she broke up with him.

The defence has offered a different theory of what happened – they say that Johnston attacked Butcher when he was sleeping and that her death was the result of self-defence.

On Friday, Justice Joshua Arnold delivered lengthy instructions ti the jury before they officially started deliberating the case shortly before 3 p.m. By 6 p.m., the jury had not reached a verdict and were sequestered overnight.

Deliberations are set to resume Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Halifax
Kristin Johnston
Nicholas Butcher
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
NS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News