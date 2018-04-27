Jury in Nicholas Butcher murder trial start deliberations

Nicholas Butcher’s fate is now officially in the hands of a jury of his peers.

The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and has been on trial at Nova Scotia Supreme Court since April 3.

READ MORE: Judge to deliver final instructions to jury in Nicholas Butcher murder trial

The Crown alleges Butcher killed Kristin Johnston at her home on Oceanview Drive in Halifax on March 26, 2016. The pair were in a relationship, but Johnston’s friends testified that she had broken up with him hours before her death.

Butcher was the only defence witnesses to take the stand. He told the court that he killed Johnston in self-defence after she attacked him while he was sleeping, trying to murder him.

Friday afternoon, the jury hearing the case started deliberations. They will remain together until a unanimous verdict is reached.

More to come