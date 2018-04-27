Judge to deliver final instructions to jury in Nicholas Butcher murder trial

Follow along with our live blog from the trial at the bottom of this story.

Justice Joshua Arnold will deliver his final instructions to the jury hearing the second-degree murder trial for Nicholas Butcher on Friday morning. It’s the last step before the case is officially handed over to the jury and deliberations begin.

Butcher, 36, is accused of killing popular Halifax yoga instructor Kristen Johnston. The 32-year-old was found dead at her home on Oceanview Drive in Purcells Cove on March 26, 2016.

READ: Crown, defence deliver closing arguments in Nicholas Butcher murder trial

The court has heard testimony from more than 30 witnesses, including friends of Johnston’s who told the jury that the accused and the victim had known each other for several years and were in a relationship around the time of her death.

The medical examiner testified earlier at the trial that Johnston’s death was the result of sharp force wounds to her neck. The Crown has alleged that Butcher stabbed Johnston after she allegedly broke up with him, then cut off his right hand during a suicide attempt.

Butcher has entered a not guilty plea and testified on his own behalf last week. He told the court that on the morning of March 26, 2016 he woke up to someone on top of him, stabbing him in the throat. He said it was dark and he was unable to tell who was attacking him but that he was able to flip the person over, grab the knife and stab the person multiple times in the throat.

WATCH: The Crown and defence delivered their closing arguments at Nicholas Butcher’s murder trial on Thursday

According to Butcher, it was only after he turned on a lamp in the bedroom that he realized the person he stabbed was Johnston and that she was dead. Butcher’s defence lawyer, Peter Planetta, told the jury in his closing remarks on Thursday that his client acted in self-defence and asked them to find him not guilty.

Once the judge completes his instructions, the jury will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.