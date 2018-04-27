Lynn Lake RCMP rescue injured bald eagle

Lynn Lake RCMP officers made another animal rescue earlier this week.

After saving a dog and her two puppies in February, officers in the northwestern Manitoba community rescued a bald eagle Wednesday.

“An elder from the community was first to notice there was a concern with an eagle on the lake,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

“He took matters into his own hands and actually physically apprehended the eagle, put it into his van and at this point, knew he was going to need some help, and contacted the RCMP.”

Manaigre said officers brought a dog kennel with them when they met up with the man who found the injured eagle, and eventually managed to coerce the bird into the kennel.

READ MORE: Lynn Lake RCMP rescue neglected puppies

“There’s a rehabilitation centre just south of Winnipeg in Ile des Chenes,” Manaigre said. “It arrived there this morning and they’re currently examining the eagle, trying to determine what the injuries are and to what extent they are.”

Manaigre reiterated that RCMP don’t encourage residents to approach injured animals, and said to contact the appropriate resource — whether it’s conservation officers, or as in Lynn Lake, the RCMP.