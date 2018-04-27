Liberal, NDP leaders address Ontario Chamber of Commerce meeting in Hamilton

The upcoming provincial election is front and centre as the Ontario Chamber of Commerce holds its annual general meeting in Hamilton this weekend.

The business audience heard Friday morning from both Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

Horwath pledged to support businesses by fixing “the mess in the hydro system” by addressing the oversupply problems, ending mandatory time of use pricing and by lowering hydro costs by about 30 per cent across Ontario.

She also says an NDP government would address congestion by investing in roads and transit, instead of “just talking” about projects that we need, such as year-round GO Train service between Niagara and Toronto.

The premier touted her government’s job creation record and a 5.5 per cent provincial unemployment rate, which is at a 17-year low.

Wynne also highlighted Liberal efforts to ease pressure on working families, including the minimum wage hike and expanded child care.

The Chamber’s annual general meeting continues through Sunday at Hamilton’s Sheraton Hotel.