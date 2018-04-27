Canada
April 27, 2018 2:55 pm
Updated: April 27, 2018 3:35 pm

Toronto, Montreal stock exchanges shut down early over technical issues: TMX Group

By Staff The Canadian Press

A man works in the broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, on May 9, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Toronto Stock Exchange and Montreal Exchange have shut down early for the day as a result of technical problems that erupted about 2 p.m.

The Toronto-based company that owns the exchanges announced the unusual decision through Twitter.

 

A spokeswoman for Toronto-based TMX Group said the company was investigating the cause of the disruption but would be confining its comments to its social media feed.

The first tweet was sent out about 2 p.m., with two hours remaining in the normal trading day.

A later update said TMX had decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day and apologized for the inconvenience.

