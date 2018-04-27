Man charged with sexual assault, assault of partner after threatening to set dog on her: Kingston Police

A local man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his common-law partner and threatening to sick his dog on her. This arrest led police to investigate previous incidents, in which they believe the 25-year-old accused sexually assaulted the victim.

On April 25, at 2:30 a.m., the accused and the victim began arguing in their mid-town residence. During the argument, police say the man punched his partner multiple times causing injury. The accused then allegedly threatened to have his dog attack the woman, who then left their shared apartment.

Police were called and they say an investigation revealed previous incidents in which they believe the man assaulted and sexually assaulted his common-law partner.

According to Kingston Police, the man assaulted the woman, then sexually assaulted her twice in March. On one occasion, the accused allegedly denied the victim’s request for medical attention and only days after the attack was she able to attend the hospital.

The accused was charged with three counts of assault, harassment by threatening conduct, and two counts of sexual assault.