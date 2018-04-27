5 Things To Do

April 27, 2018 2:03 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, April 27, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the 2018 Women's Health Show and the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival.

1 – Women’s Health Show
April 28 & 29
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver
Womensvoicemagazine.com

2 – Hike N Yoga – Okanagan
Sundays 8:50AM-11AM
All over the Okanagan
Facebook.com – Amplified Collective

3 – Fall for Local Spring Market
April 28 & 29 11AM-5PM
115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Fallforlocal.com

4 – Museum Sundays at Pitt Meadows
Sundays 2-4PM
Pitt Meadows Museum
Pittmeadowsmuseum.com

5 – Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival
April 28
Thunderbird Square – Veterans Way, Abbotsford
Fvfoodtruckfestival.com

