5 things to do this weekend for Friday, April 27, 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do for this weekend for Friday, April 27, 2018.
1 – Women’s Health Show
April 28 & 29
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver
Womensvoicemagazine.com
2 – Hike N Yoga – Okanagan
Sundays 8:50AM-11AM
All over the Okanagan
Facebook.com – Amplified Collective
3 – Fall for Local Spring Market
April 28 & 29 11AM-5PM
115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Fallforlocal.com
4 – Museum Sundays at Pitt Meadows
Sundays 2-4PM
Pitt Meadows Museum
Pittmeadowsmuseum.com
5 – Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival
April 28
Thunderbird Square – Veterans Way, Abbotsford
Fvfoodtruckfestival.com
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.