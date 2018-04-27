5 things to do this weekend for Friday, April 27, 2018

Here are your five things to do for this weekend for Friday, April 27, 2018.

1 – Women’s Health Show

April 28 & 29

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Womensvoicemagazine.com

2 – Hike N Yoga – Okanagan

Sundays 8:50AM-11AM

All over the Okanagan

Facebook.com – Amplified Collective

3 – Fall for Local Spring Market

April 28 & 29 11AM-5PM

115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Fallforlocal.com

4 – Museum Sundays at Pitt Meadows

Sundays 2-4PM

Pitt Meadows Museum

Pittmeadowsmuseum.com

5 – Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival

April 28

Thunderbird Square – Veterans Way, Abbotsford

Fvfoodtruckfestival.com