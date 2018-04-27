Trent Hills firefighters rescue man swept into Trent River

Trent Hills firefighters managed to rescue a man who fell into the Trent River on Thursday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers and emergency personnel responded shortly after 6 a.m. to reports that a man had overdosed on prescription medication and was heading to the river.

Police did not provide the exact location in the municipality east of Peterborough.

“Officers observed the male in the water being taken away by the current,” stated OPP Const. Kimberly Johnston.

Firefighters launched their rescue boat into the river and managed to bring him to shore. .

OPP say the 42-year-old man was transported to hospital for further care. His condition is not known.

On Thursday, the Lower Trent Conservation said a flood watch remains in effect for the Trent River from Hastings to Trenton with potential flooding to occur in low lying areas adjacent to the river.

“Water flows to date being seen on the river are considered typical springtime conditions,” LTC stated. “The public is urged to use extreme caution around all watercourses due to strong currents, cold water temperatures, and slippery stream banks. Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children and pets away from all waterways. Areas around dams, culverts and bridges should be avoided at all times.”

