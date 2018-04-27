Politics
April 27, 2018

Former Vernon mayor and area MLA passes away

By Reporter  Global News

Former Vernon mayor, Lyall Hanson, has died following a lengthy illness.

A former long time politician in the north Okanagan has died.

Lyall Franklyn Hanson passed away at the age of 88 following a lengthy illness.

Hanson was Vernon’s mayor for four years and then became the area’s MLA from 1986 to 1996.

He held two cabinet posts.

Former Vernon mayor, Wayne McGrath, says Hanson did his political work in a “quiet but effective manner”.

Hanson was a car dealer before becoming a politician.
