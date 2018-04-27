Woman pinned between vehicle at gas pump at Vancouver Chevron

A woman has been rushed to hospital Friday morning after an incident at a gas station in Vancouver.

Vancouver police confirm B.C. Ambulance was called at 8:45 a.m. to the Chevron gas station on Kingsway near Killarney.

Const. Jason Doucette says it appears the woman was pinned between a vehicle and a gas pump. It is not yet known how this happened.

“She has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, and officers are on scene trying to determine what happened,” Doucette says in an email.

More to come.