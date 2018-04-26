Five-year-old Calgary girl handed ‘good ticket’ by police

On her first time riding her bike without training wheels, five-year-old Olivia Thiessen received something she never expected.

Police saw the young girl riding in her Calgary neighbourhood and pulled her over to give her a ticket.

It wasn’t for doing anything wrong — it was for doing something right. Olivia was wearing her helmet and having fun outside, getting exercise.

It’s a Calgary Police Service (CPS) initiative called positive ticketing.

When police see kids doing something worth rewarding, they stop and issue them a ticket which comes with a coupon for two free admissions to any Calgary recreation centre.

Olivia’s mom, Angie, posted a picture of the ticket on Twitter and it went viral.

“It’s been kind of crazy,” Thiessen said.

“I don’t tweet very often, but I liked what the police had done, so I tweeted out and I tagged them in it and I think I’ve had something like 1,300 likes.”

When the @CalgaryPolice pull over and write a ticket while you're taking the kids for a bike ride. 😁 Such a great idea – Liv was thrilled! And it had the neighbours calling… #yyc pic.twitter.com/ECQSIRl2yf — Angie Thiessen (@angie_thiessen) April 26, 2018

Olivia plans to use her ‘ticket’ to go swimming with her brother.