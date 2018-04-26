Charges laid after threats made to St. Albert high school

Charges have been laid against an 18-year-old woman after threats caused a St. Albert high school to go into lockdown earlier this month.

On April 9, police responded to Bellerose High School at around noon after a threat was allegedly made. The lockdown was lifted about three hours later.

Police are not naming the woman who was charged because they say they want to “protect the victims and accused involved in this incident.”

The woman is facing one count each of uttering threats, mischief and public mischief.

“With everything that is going on in the world, we know how traumatic these kinds of situations can be on individuals,” Const. M-J Burroughs said on Thursday. “Being placed in lockdown can create anxiety and uncertainty, but the process allowed all students and faculty to be safe.”

Police thanked students and staff for contacting police quickly after learning about the threats.

Police did not provide details about the threats or how they were made.