Naloxone used on two suspected overdose victims in Saskatoon

Saskatoon emergency personnel used naloxone on two people Thursday morning believed to be suffering from overdoses.

Police were called to an apartment in the 100-block of Avenue U South just before 7 a.m. for a report a man had overdosed.

Officers found an unresponsive man and administered both naloxone and CPR.

A second man collapsed while officers were treating the first. Paramedics had arrived by then and administered naloxone to him.

Saskatoon police said both men were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.