Prairie Sun Brewery moving to Broadway Avenue

Prairie Sun Brewery is on the move. The Saskatoon microbrewery is moving to Broadway Avenue in a new building that is being built at the location of the old Farnam Block building.

In a Facebook post, Prairie Sun COO and co-creator Heather Williams said Broadway is the perfect location for a craft brewery.

“When people think of Broadway they think of locally owned shops, delicious food, and a vibrant community hub,” Williams said.

“Breweries are exactly that, and will both enhance the neighborhood and thrive by the complementing businesses.”

Williams said they have been looking for six years for the right space to move to on Broadway and moving to the space where Lydia’s was located “was the chance of a lifetime” and one Prairie Sun calls a “special opportunity.”

“So many memories were made there for myself and many Saskatonians and as much as I miss the lively Lydia’s and the beautiful Farnham block building, I feel it’s time to fill the empty space it has become,” Williams said.

“We are paying ode to Lydia’s in many ways, and will do our best to keep its memory alive.”

Prairie Sun will operate as a fully functioning restaurant with a farm-to-table theme using mostly local meat, vegetables and cheese.

The attached microbrewery will offer tours and beer education, including best food pairings.

No date has been announced for the move, other than Prairie Sun saying they are moving this winter and “look forward to the sunny and relaxing days on Broadway next summer.”