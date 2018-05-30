Ontario election 2018: Markham—Unionville riding

Voters in Markham—Unionville head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Amanda Yeung Collucci

PC: Billy Pang

NDP: Sylvie David

Green: Deborah Moolman

Geography

The riding is located in central Markham and its boundaries are Highway 404 on the west, north of 19th Avenue on the north, Markham Road on the east, and 16th Avenue, McCowan Road and Highway 407 on the south.

History

The riding of Markham—Unionville saw its boundaries shifted after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Markham—Unionville is made up on the northern portion of the old Markham—Unionville riding and an eastern part of the old Oak Ridges—Markham riding. The old Markham—Unionville riding was represented by long-time Liberal MPP Michael Chan, who is not seeking reelection.