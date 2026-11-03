Mixed reaction to City of Edmonton’s proposed 2027-2030 budgets

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There’s no shortage of opinions on the City of Edmonton’s draft budgets for 2027-2030 that was released Monday.

The proposed fiscal plan includes more spending on city services and infrastructure, along with year-over-year property tax increases.

Mayor Andrew Knack admits he’s still reading through the budget but said he likes what he has seen so far.

“What was really important to me was not seeing increases at the same level we saw over the last four years,” Knack said.

“Those increases from 2023 to 2026 were some of the highest in more than a decade and people wanted to see us bring that back down, and so you’ll see a gradual reduction.”

Alberta’s average inflation rate so far this year is 3.1 per cent.

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The City of Edmonton’s operating budget calls for property tax increases over the next four years: 4.9 per cent next year, 4.7 per cent in 2028, 4.5 per cent the following year and 3.9 per cent in 2030.

Glenora neighbourhood homeowner Mike Evans understands the need for taxes, but isn’t pleased with the level of increase.

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“I think taxes are the price we pay for civilization — but when the tax increase is twice the rate of inflation, I know that creates problems for people on fixed incomes or people who are house-rich and income-poor,” he told Global News.

The proposed budget means Edmontonians would pay about $68 per month in property taxes for every $100,000 of their assessed home value in 2027.

That means the owner of a $500,000 home would pay $340 per month in property taxes — an increase of about $18 per month.

2:03 City of Edmonton unveils proposed 4-year budget with higher taxes — but more services

“For me, it was about if I’m gonna ask for more, it needs to be a moderate amount,” Knack told reporters outside council chambers on Tuesday.

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“I think 20 bucks a month more is a moderate amount, and it needs to make sure it’s providing real service improvements for Edmontonians.”

Those improvements include more snow clearing, including faster removal of windrows and more blading during the winter, along with more money for police and five new fire halls.

“We needed to set a new foundation and we started that by going through and approving the strategic priorities and focusing all of our spending on economic development, safety, growth management and quality services,” Knack said.

Yet for some, the rising cost to taxpayers remains a concern.

“We need to take a stronger stand on focusing on the core services, finding ways to be more efficient, finding ways to decrease the amount we must increase the taxes because it’s been too much,” Ward tastawiyiniwak Coun. Karen Principe told Global News.

Evans also questioned the city’s approach.

“I think the city has to do a better job of coming up with a tax scheme and governing for all citizens, and I’m not confident they do that,” he said.

A public hearing on the draft budget is scheduled for Nov. 23, after which council will debate the fiscal plan, meaning the proposed property tax increases could change.

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Utilities budgets, including waste services, Blatchford Renewable Energy and Downtown District Energy, will be released Nov. 12 and presented to the Utility Committee on Nov. 26.

Council plans to approve the budget by Dec. 18.