Support for BC NDP and BC Greens drops amid pipeline war: Poll

As the war over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion continues to escalate, the latest Mainstreet Research Poll shows support for the NDP is slowly slipping.

The latest poll shows support for the BC NDP and BC Greens has dropped, and it’s largely based on the pipeline war.

“I think that the over-focus by the provincial government on opposing the pipeline expansion, although it makes sense for protecting their base, I think it’s driving voters in other directions,” said CEO Quito Maggi.

The poll shows support for the NDP is down six points to 35 per cent, and it’s two points behind the BC Liberals. Support for the BC Green party fell four points, to 16 per cent.

“The lead is slim, it’s just about the margin of error but what we’re also seeing is the Green Party substantially down from our last survey,” Maggi said. “When we look at top issues in B.C., We see provincially that opposing the pipeline development is ranked 7th for people.”

A little more than half of those polled said they support the pipeline, and nearly half of British Columbians are now less likely to vote NDP.

The survey was conducted between April 16 and April 18, 2018, among a sample of 900 adults living in B.C.

The margin of error is +/- 3.27% at the 95% confidence level. Margins of error are higher in each subsample.